Mash: DRG tried to break through the Kolotilovka checkpoint in the Belgorod region

About 30 Ukrainian saboteurs tried to break through the Belgorod region through the automobile checkpoint “Kolotilovka”. About this reports Mash.

It is specified that before the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), there were exchanges of fighters with the Ukrainian side. The AFU shelled the APP on the afternoon of August 8, firing several tank shots at it, first from a T-84U. Drones also dropped several munitions on Kolotilovka, as a result of which the APP was completely destroyed.

As Mash reports, Russian border guards eliminated half of the saboteurs, the rest escaped. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov earlier asked residents to leave Kolotilovka due to increased shelling.

On the evening of August 10, Gladkov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the village of Poroz, which is located several kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border, and detained two local residents. “They are all fine now – they are alive, healthy, and are with their families,” the head of the region said.

Before this, there had been conflicting information coming from the village. It was reported that police in the Belgorod region had received a description of a Ukrainian sabotage group disguised as priests. At the same time, videos appeared online of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near the building of the Porozovsky village club.