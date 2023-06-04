Belgorod Governor Gladkov reported on the battle with the Ukrainian DRG in Novaya Tavolzhanka

The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) attacked Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region, a battle is being fought there. About this on Sunday, June 4, reported Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

In fact, we went with the DRG, there is a fight now in Novaya Tavolzhanka Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod Region

The governor agreed to meet with saboteurs for the sake of prisoners

Vyacheslav Gladkov agreed to meet with the saboteurs at the Shebekino checkpoint for the sake of the prisoners, if they were still alive.

"I saw the appeal of scoundrels, scoundrels, murderers and fascists who allegedly want to meet with me, offering a conversation "in exchange" for prisoners. <...> I hope that they will all be destroyed. It cannot be otherwise, by definition. Every day, civilians die at the hands of these fascists, including the Belgorod region, we bury them every day." Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod Region

The governor admitted that the prisoners had already been dealt with, but called the saboteurs to a meeting for a possible exchange on Sunday, June 4, from 17:00 to 18:00 on the territory of the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint.

The results have not yet been announced.

The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the situation in Novaya Tavolzhanka

By message Ministry of Defense, on June 4, state border protection units detected an attempt by a Ukrainian DRG to cross the river in the Novaya Tavolzhanka area.

“An artillery strike was carried out on the enemy, he was scattered and retreated,” the military department reported.

Throughout the day, the Belgorod region was under fire from Ukraine.

In particular, at night the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Shebekinsky and Volokonovsky districts of the region. As a result, a lot of damage was done, the head of the region said, noting that there was no information about the victims.

During the day, Shebekino again came under fire. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are hitting trading modules on the territory of the market in the center of the city of Shebekino. From a direct hit by shells, there are three sources of fire: in the market area, in the private sector and in the granary area, ”the governor said.

Gladkov also reported on the situation in the village of Murom, Shebekinsky district, which had previously been under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the governor, now “in Murom they are hitting different parts of the village.”

“There is a direct hit on the household without subsequent ignition. Nobody lived in the house, the residents had previously left the territory of the village,” he specified.

In addition, in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, which, like Murom, is located in the Shebekinsky district, shells damaged the roof of a four-story house abandoned by residents, as well as a cultural center and a central square.

Finally, on June 4, an air defense system (air defense) worked over Belgorod.