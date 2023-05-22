Belgorod governor Gladkov: Ukrainian DRG entered the territory of the Graivoron district

A sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) entered the territory of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region. This was announced on Monday, May 22, by the head of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to the governor, the armed forces (AF) of the country, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, are involved in the elimination of saboteurs who have entered Russian territory. Gladkov noted that he would report new data on what is happening in the Grayvoron district as they become available.

The Kremlin called the goal of saboteurs a distraction from the loss of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)

The Kremlin commented on the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs in the Belgorod region. According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, the purpose of such actions is to divert attention from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and minimize the political effect of the loss of the city by Ukraine.

Peskov added that the president had already been informed about the situation in the Belgorod region.

According to him, work is now underway to squeeze out saboteurs from Russian territory and destroy them. There are enough forces and means on the spot, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized

Fights can go in three settlements

According to preliminary information, the battle with the Ukrainian sabotage group ongoing near the villages of Glotovo, Kozinka and Gora-Podil.

All three settlements are located in close proximity to the border and actually adjoin the city of Grayvoron.

Saboteurs supposedly trying retreat to the territory of Ukraine. There was information that a cleansing of disparate groups that did not have time to cross the border was underway.

According to one version, the purpose of the Ukrainian saboteurs was “photographs on the territory of Russia.”

Also appeared information that the saboteurs captured the House of Culture in the village of Gora-Podil, they managed to surround them.

There are victims and destruction in Gayvoron

How informed Governor, two men and one woman were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. They are in a state of moderate severity, they are receiving all the necessary medical care, Gladkov added.

Also, according to him, shells damaged three private houses in which a fire started. In addition, a hit in the administration building was recorded.

In the village of Zamostye, a shell hit a kindergarten, causing the building to catch fire. One woman was wounded in the arm, she was treated on the spot. Information on the destruction is being specified, the head of the region said.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Graivoron district for several hours.

Graivoronsky district since Monday morning, May 22, was under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine for several hours, the governor reported. He clarified that in the village of Antonovka, as a result of the operation of the air defense system (air defense), part of the rocket fell into the garden of a private house, the village of Kozinka was under mortar fire, where a private house caught fire from a shell. In Graivoron, shells hit the territory of a motor transport enterprise, in the village of Gora-Podil, a warehouse caught fire due to the attack.

Later there was information about two victims of shelling. The head of the region said that a man and a woman were in the hospital, who were diagnosed with injuries characteristic of mine-explosive wounds. The woman is in intensive care in a serious condition, the man is in a state of moderate severity.

The authorities announced an information attack on the region

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced a massive information attack on the region on May 22.

According to him, there is no talk of evacuating the residents of Graivoronsky and Shebekinsky districts. Gladkov called such messages an information attack undertaken with the aim of sowing panic among people.