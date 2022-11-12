The days of war are today 263, yesterday for the first time after months of Russian occupation, the citizens of Kherson woke up in a free city covered with the yellow and blue flags of Ukraine. And despite the lack of food, electricity, water and the internet, the euphoria of victory continues to pervade the city as Russia licks its wounds in a retreat that brings chaos into the chambers of power in Moscow. Strengthened by the battles won on the field, Kiev has closed the door to dialogue for now. “I don’t think the question of resuming negotiations is possible now,” said the Attorney General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin. “The war continues,” said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, because “as long as we see Russia mobilize conscripts and carry more weapons, obviously we will continue” to fight. Up to reconquer the whole country. “Let’s not forget anyone, we will not leave anyone behind”, assured President Zelensky, promising that after Kherson, Donbass and Crimea will also experience the joy of liberation. His side of Moscow, wounded but not yet defeated, has appointed the city of Genichesk as the temporary administrative capital of the Kherson region, which, as stated yesterday by the Kremlin, continues to be considered “Russian territory” despite the withdrawal. While the former president Dmitri Medvedev has raised the threats again: «We will continue to take back the Russian territories. For obvious reasons, we have not yet used our entire arsenal of possible weapons of destruction “, but” everything has its time “.

The withdrawal from Kherson makes “the Russians suffer as if their hearts were torn”. Now whoever is in power “can no longer yield anything”, and if he does, he will be held accountable. While the silence of the authorities continues and the bewilderment of the many Russians who support the military operation in Ukraine, it was Alexander Dugin who took the floor to point the finger straight at the Kremlin. At least according to what emerged from a post that appeared on the Telegram channel of the ultranationalist philosopher and then removed, but not before some media took note. In the evening, however, with another message, Dugin himself dismissed the alleged attack as “an insinuation of the West” and swore “allegiance” to the Tsar: “This accusation came out of nowhere – he wrote on Telegram -. It is obvious that no one will believe it. But just to be sure: no one has turned their back on Putin, both I and all the other Russian patriots support him unconditionally. The pain of the loss of Kherson is one thing, the attitude towards the commander in chief is another ». Finally: «Moscow will not capitulate, the last step is the nuclear weapon». And there is concern about a new Russian missile attack just in the days of the G20 in Bali.

HISTORY The new gulags of Russian prisons where dissidence dies

Updates hour by hour

00.50 – Kiev media: Russian rockets on a village near Kherson, two women dead

The Russian-occupied village of Hornostaivka, on the left bank of the Dnipro, was bombed from Moscow with Grad rockets to persuade residents to evacuate. This was reported – as reported by the Kiev Independent – by the governor of Kherson Oblast, Yaroslav Yanhushevych, adding that in the attack two women were killed and six houses were destroyed. «With these methods – wrote Yanhushevych on Telegram – the Russians are trying to put pressure on the residents of Hornostaivka in a so-called” evacuation “. The Russian soldiers themselves are forced to hide in the cellars with the residents ».

Here’s what happened on Saturday 12 November