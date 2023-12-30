Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/30/2023 – 20:32

The border city of Belgorod was bombed a day after Ukraine suffered one of the worst attacks since the start of the invasion. Moscow, which accused terrorism, heard reprimands at the UN Security Council. The Russian city of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, was the target of severe Ukrainian bombings this Saturday (12/30), a day after the country suffered what would have was the largest Russian aerial assault since the start of the invasion in February 2022. Kiev's response, one of the worst escalations of the conflict for the Russian side since then, resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people, with dozens more injured.

The previous morning, Ukraine recorded an attack that damaged civilian infrastructure and left at least 39 dead and another 160 injured. On Saturday, another Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv claimed another 16 victims.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the Ukrainian army opened fire in the center of the capital of the same name, and said there were three children among the dead and another 110 injured – the information could not be independently verified. Gladkov announced the cancellation of New Year celebrations.

In videos of the city posted on social media, it is possible to see dense columns of black smoke, burning cars and explosions.

According to Russian news agency Interfax, President Vladimir Putin instructed his Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to lead a team sent to Belgorod to respond to the crisis.

Reprimands in the Security Council

The Kremlin called a special session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack, which it called “deliberate terrorism”. The country accuses Ukraine of having used cluster bombs, which are prohibited by international law – the same accusation has already been made against Russia.

It is “a blind and deliberate attack against a civilian target,” said Russian UN Ambassador Vassili Nebenzia. According to him, Ukraine targeted a sports center, a skating rink and a university.

Ukrainian allies countered that it was Russia that started the conflict. “There are hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers in Ukraine. There is not a single Ukrainian soldier in Russia,” said British envoy Thomas Phipps. “If Russia wants someone to blame for the deaths of Russians in this war, it should start with President Putin.”

Ukraine has not officially commented on the attack on Belgorod.

The border region of Belgorod is 30 km from Ukraine and has been shelled since the start of the war, but the damage this time is unprecedented – and yet incomparable to the losses on the Ukrainian side.

ra (dpa, Lusa, AFP)