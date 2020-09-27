The State Emergency Situations Service (GSChS) of Ukraine finished work at the crash site in the Kharkiv region of the An-26 military transport aircraft. This was announced on Sunday, September 27, by the press service of the department.

On the eve of the service employees carried out work on the search for the bodies of the victims, cutting the elements of the fuselage and providing psychological assistance to the relatives of the victims.

“The work has now been completed by the departments of the State Emergencies Service. Investigative actions are underway, ”the department said.

The GSChS noted that 70 employees of the GSChS and 10 pieces of equipment were involved.

An-26 plane crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkov region the night before. It is known that there were 27 people on board the aircraft, including seven crew members and 20 cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub Kharkiv National Air Force University. Killed 26 people, among them the son of the deputy of the City Council of Nikolaev from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Olabin. Another person on board the plane is now in the hospital.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is considering four versions of the reasons for the plane crash, including a technical malfunction, improper performance of duties by the crew, improper maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight, and improper performance of official duties by those responsible for flight control.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to suspend any flights on An-26 planes until the reasons for the incident are clarified. He also flew to the Kharkov region, where he visited the cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, who survived the plane crash, in the hospital. The young man’s condition is assessed as satisfactory.

In addition, Zelensky declared September 26 a day of mourning in Ukraine for those killed in the plane crash.