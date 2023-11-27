Ukrainians who moved to Denmark because of the conflict do not want to return even after it is over. This was reported by the Danish broadcasting company Danmarks Radio.

“49.5% of Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark – even after the end of the conflict,” the material states.

As the television and radio company notes, Ukrainian citizens who came to Denmark were able to quite successfully integrate into Danish society, many of them found work, and their children go to school.

It is clarified that after March 17, 2025, Ukrainians will be forced to leave Denmark due to the expiration of the period of stay approved by the state.

However, Ukrainian immigrants are not always satisfied with their life abroad. Earlier, on November 21, a Ukrainian citizen who fled to the UK told the British newspaper The Guardian that she was faced with the problem of staying on the street. As the publication noted, the British Red Cross helped the woman find new housing. In turn, a representative of the organization, Olivia Field, indicated that thousands of Ukrainian citizens could be left without a roof over their heads in the UK this winter.

On November 16, in an interview with Bloomberg, another refugee from Ukraine, Alexey Martynenko, who moved to Canada, also regretted his choice, since life there turned out to be difficult and expensive. He said that soon after the conflict began, he moved to Stockholm, and a year later, when his visa expired, he moved to Toronto. As the man noted, changing continents turned out to be “not an easy task”: due to lack of funds, he has to work two jobs as a line cook seven days a week.

Western countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories since the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which it announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of increasing shelling by the Ukrainian military.