Ukrainian refugees Thousands of refugees can arrive in Helsinki alone – Deputy Mayor proposes an exceptional solution to accommodate them

Helsinki Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs and Health Daniel Sazonov (Kok) says that Helsinki is preparing to accommodate some of the Ukrainian refugees in apartments in the city.

Thousands of refugees can well arrive in Helsinki. The Finnish Immigration Service has estimated that 40,000–80,000 Ukrainians arrive in Finland.

Helsinki’s share of the population would be 4,000–8,000 Ukrainians, but it is likely that far more refugees will apply to the country’s capital, Sazonov estimates.

“We start from the assumption that Helsinki’s share is at least in proportion to our population share. It is likely that Ukrainians will also apply more to bigger cities and the metropolitan area, where they live acquaintances and already have networks. ”

Helsinki the city has already mapped vacant homes, according to Sazonov. To date, more than 500 apartments are known. They could accommodate less than 1,500 Ukrainian refugees.

“The apartments include the City of Helsinki’s own apartments, the Helsinki Region Student Housing Foundation’s Hoas apartments and privately owned apartments,” says Sazonov.

The city has also received direct contacts from private housing operators who already have homes or are building homes.

When temporary solutions, such as emergency accommodation, are calculated in addition to vacant housing, Helsinki currently has the option of receiving 3,300 refugees.

Sazonov hopes that the government will have a new policy on the reception of refugees this week.

He believes that municipalities should be allowed to provide reception services without setting up a separate reception center and that the state would reimburse the costs incurred by the municipalities.

“My understanding is that this type of model is already being prepared. A solution would be needed as soon as possible, as the number of newcomers is increasing day by day. ”

The current model is for the Finnish Immigration Service to be responsible for reception services and new reception centers to be set up if necessary. According to Sazonov, the model needs to be expanded so that municipalities can take responsibility for applicants for international protection.

“Since most of the newcomers are children and women, the reception center is obviously not the optimal environment. However, they are pretty institutionalized places. In addition, it will take time to open reception centers, ”Sazonov explains the proposal.

Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Helsinki by ship via the West Harbor.

According to him Helsinki will be able to start providing housing for Ukrainians immediately when the decision comes from the state.

“This is not just a Helsinki proposal. I know that a similar model has been desired and prepared elsewhere in Finland. Last week, the Association of Finnish Municipalities took a clear position that compensation for municipalities for the reception of people in need of temporary protection should be introduced without delay. ”

Ukrainians do not have to apply for asylum, but can apply for and obtain separate international protection status. Therefore, they do not receive home status status as previous asylum seekers have received after a positive asylum decision.

“The state should grant Ukrainians home status while being granted international protection. For example, funding for early childhood education services is linked to community statistics, ”says Sazonov.