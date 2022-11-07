bTV: 35 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Bulgaria complained about living conditions

Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Bulgaria were outraged by the living conditions in the buffer center in Elhovo and staged a riot. This is reported by the Bulgarian TV channel bTV.

A group of 35 Ukrainians, including 12 children, “expressed protest” due to being placed in metal cabins and “uncomfortable” living conditions. Refugees who arrived in the European country about a week ago were promised that they would stay in Elhovo for several days, but for now they remain there.

According to the channel, the Ukrainians want to be settled in a recreation center as soon as possible. At the same time, the head of the Yambol region, Georgy Chalkov, said that the refugees would remain here until the points for their accommodation were determined. According to him, people can stay in the center for up to 14 days.

Earlier, the ruling mayor of Berlin, Franziska Giffei, warned that the number of refugees from Ukraine would increase in winter. She explained that such a situation would become possible if the Ukrainians in their homeland did not have electricity, water and heating.