Ukrainian refugees stationed on the territory of a military base in the Netherlands expressed dissatisfaction with living conditions. This was announced on Saturday, April 15, by the portal GLD.nl.

As part of the protest, people complained about the lack of privacy, poor nutrition and medical care, as well as problems with organizing education for children.

“We want a normal life. Maybe this is a good place for a temporary stay, but we have been living here for more than a year, and it is hard for us,” shared one of the refugees, Tatyana Kapikyan.

In addition, the inhabitants of the base are concerned about security issues, since training of the armed forces is regularly held in the immediate vicinity of the camp.

Local authorities, in turn, recognize the justice of the indignation, but there is little they can do.

“Currently, about 330 people live here. In the near future, this number may increase to 360 or 370. We have tried to accommodate more people in the past, but this was not possible given the circumstances. Thus, we are trying to reach a compromise between an acceptable quality of life and the need to provide housing for the maximum number of those in need, ”explained the administration official.

Earlier that day, the Dutch authorities made a forecast about the flow of Ukrainian refugees in 2023. It is expected that another 47.5 thousand citizens of Ukraine will come to the country, and their total number will exceed 135 thousand people. This situation is of great concern as housing and paperwork difficulties are already occurring and are likely to worsen.

On March 29, experts from the Global Initiative to Combat Transnational Organized Crime concluded that it would be difficult for many Ukrainians in Europe to find work and provide themselves with housing. In addition, the trauma of conflict, language barriers, and financial hardship can be major barriers to integration, both economic and social.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories from the start of a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass, which it announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of increased shelling of the LDNR by Ukraine.