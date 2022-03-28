Here is what is written in the text

A new one is on its way Ordinance of the Civil Protectionwhich will be in effect until 31 December, the day chosen to end the new state of emergency, this time dedicated to welcoming those fleeing the war between Russia and Ukraine. Among other indications, they are also provided 30 euros per day for Ukrainian refugees in Italyto be able to live in our country.

There Civil protection has prepared an ordinance, which will soon be enacted, concerning the reception of those fleeing the war that broke out in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

For example, the text speaks of resources to be allocated to those who will be welcomed in our country, such as 30 euros a day for refugees in Italy. 600 euros per month are foreseen, up to a maximum of 900 per family for those who find independent accommodation. The money will be awarded for 3 months after arrival in our country. And until December 31, 2022, when the state of humanitarian emergency in force in our country ends.

The aid allocated to each refugee arriving in Italy is intended for those who find autonomous accommodation. But funds have also been allocated for regions, municipalities, associations and for the families they host, for a total of 428 million.

Most of them are with relatives and acquaintances, but there are many Italian families who have opened their doors to their homes. And there are several associations that have welcomed them, without forgetting the refugees housed in the structures of the Cas and Sai systems of the Viminale.

30 euros a day for refugees in Italy: how many Ukrainians have already arrived?

According to the data released, since the beginning of the war at the end of February, 71,940 have reached our country Ukrainian refugees. The data from the Interior Ministry explain that there are 37,082 women, 6,661 men and 28,197 minors.

Once they have crossed the Italian borders, the refugees head mainly towards the cities of Milan, Rome, Naples and Bologna.