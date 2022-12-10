In Germany, the authorities of the city of Hamburg are planning to place Ukrainian refugees in mobile containers. This was reported on December 10 by the Bild newspaper in its Telegram channel.

It is explained that this decision was caused by the lack of places in urban shelters and hostels. The material indicates that today in Hamburg there are more than 50 thousand migrants in need of housing, including about 20 thousand citizens of Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, the dimensions of the mobile containers are six meters long and 2.5 meters wide. All of them are equipped with a kitchen and a bathroom, as well as water and gas supply. It is noted that one container can accommodate up to six people.

In turn, Hamburg’s social senator Melanie Leonhard said that the city receives about 100 migrants every day, so mobile containers will be a quick solution for finding housing for visitors.

According to the UN, as of December 6, since the start of the Russian special operation, 7,832,493 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Europe. On the same day, the Express newspaper reported that a sharp increase in the number of homeless Ukrainian refugees began in the UK due to the crisis in the country. As the newspaper notes, in a month in the country the number of migrants stranded on the street increased by 30%.

On November 29, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that European countries should be ready for a new wave of Ukrainian refugees.

Meanwhile, on November 24, political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev doubted that European countries would want to accept a new wave of refugees from Ukraine. In his opinion, there is a high probability of canceling most of the previously available benefits. Zhuravlev suggested that only minimal funds to support migrants would be kept.

On November 21, Time columnist Lisa Abend said that with the onset of winter, Europeans, who have taken millions of Ukrainian refugees into their countries, are increasingly tired of forced guests.

For example, Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas has already stated that the country will not be able to accept a new wave of Ukrainian refugees. According to her, there is no more housing and work for refugees in the country.