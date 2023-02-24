Red Cross report: British are driving Ukrainian refugees into debt bondage

Employees of the British Red Cross said that Ukrainian refugees were in “debt bondage” because of the inhabitants of the country. About it informs edition of Inews with reference to the report of the organization.

It is noted that some Britons exploit the Ukrainians living with them, forcing them to work for free at home or at their enterprises. In addition, refugee children were also encouraged to work instead of attending school. In addition, according to the report, part of the British forced the Ukrainians to work to compensate for the increased prices.

The Red Cross clarified that few such cases have been recorded to date, but it is possible that other victims of exploitation may seek help in the future. The country’s authorities, in turn, confirmed that a small number of refugees face such situations.

Earlier it was reported that many Ukrainians temporarily residing in the UK become homeless after the end of the sponsorship program. It was also noted that refugees are forced to live in appalling conditions.