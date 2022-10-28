Scottish Daily Express: Ukrainian refugees given a month to evict from Scottish hotel

Ukrainian refugees living in the Scottish hotel Killin were given less than a month to evict. About it informs Scottish Daily Express.

The publication explains that such a measure is associated with the cancellation of the hosting contract by the Scottish government. Guests will be required to leave their rooms by 18 November. At the same time, writes Scottish Daily Express, Ukrainian refugees were booked until the end of March next year.

The publication cites a commentary by nineteen-year-old Ukrainian refugee Anfisa Ignatova, who was staying at a hotel with her mother. The news of the annulment was “really bad news,” she said. “We are just very afraid, because we don’t know where we are going to go next. People are not very sure about their future. Now I’m studying at the University of Stirling, people are working, but we don’t know what will happen now. We were told that we would not be on the street and they would find something for us, but it would take time to find some options, ”the girl shared.

Hotel manager Parthiv Vyas spoke about the incident, calling it a surprise. “Earlier, the contract was extended until March 31, we confirmed everything and agreed on Christmas and winter. We did not foresee all this,” he said.

Earlier it became known about the decision of the Polish government to cancel the documents guaranteeing social payments to Ukrainian refugees. It is clarified that, according to the law, migrants have the right to leave the country for up to one month with the preservation of benefits, but some of them lose their PESEL number assigned to them during their stay abroad.