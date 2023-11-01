While they were fleeing the war in Ukraine, they developed two apps for refugee children and young people. The apps have been nominated for the 2023 International Children’s Peace Prize, the most prestigious youth prize in the world – previously won by Malala Yousafzai and Gretha Thunberg, among others. “As a refugee child you experience things differently than your peers in a country in peace.”

