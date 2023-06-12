RTL: Ukrainian refugee won 500 thousand euros in the lottery in Belgium

A Ukrainian refugee currently living in Belgium won half a million euros in the lottery. On Monday, June 12, reports RIA News with reference to the RTL TV channel.

As specified, a cash prize of 500,000 euros was won by a young man who moved to Belgium from Ukraine last year.

It is known that the winner is from 18 to 24 years old. He currently lives and works in Brussels. A young man bought a lucky ticket at a gas station for five euros.

Earlier in June, it was reported that a resident of the American town of Dundalk, Maryland, hit the jackpot in the lottery and nearly threw away the lucky ticket.