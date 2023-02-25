British Energy Secretary Grant Shapps hosted a family of Ukrainian refugees 10 months ago. Snezhana Chaikina with her son, 75-year-old mother and dog Max arrived as part of the program “Houses for Ukraine”, writes the TV channel sky news 24 February.

The Ukrainian family ended up in Britain in April last year. In Ukraine, Chaikina left her husband, who was recently dismissed from service for medical reasons. The man recently traveled to Poland and hopes to be reunited with his family soon.

The refugees were placed in the room of the minister’s eldest son. As Shapps shared, “We told him we gave his room to three Ukrainians and a dog!”

“We eat together, load the dishwasher and do other household chores. This is an extended family, ”said the politician about living together.

On February 15, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reported that since February last year, 8,071,673 people from Ukraine arrived in Europe.

According to the UN Office, Russia received the most Ukrainians – 2,852,395. The second on the list is Poland (1,563,386), followed by Germany (1,055,323), the Czech Republic (489,865), Italy (169,837), Spain (166,832). ), United Kingdom (161,400), Bulgaria (152,515), France (118,994), Romania (113,086), Moldova (108,885) and Slovakia (107,199). In other countries, the number of entrants does not exceed 100,000.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.