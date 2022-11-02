Ukrainian refugee Wehbe complained that he could not find a good job in Canada

Fuad Wehbe, a Ukrainian refugee, has complained that his temporary resident status in Canada, which makes it impossible for him to find a decent job, “hurts him.” This is reported by the TV channel CBC.

The refugee complained that from the moment he arrived in Canada, he tried to find a job, but this process was not easy. Moreover, when he declares to employers that he has a work permit, but does not have refugee status, they do not respond to his requests.

“When they find out that we are in Canada and we have no status, a clear status, there is a problem,” he said.

The man noted that in order to get a job, despite financial support from the government of Canada, more resources are needed.

Earlier, Ukrainian refugees who moved to Canada after the start of the Russian special operation complained about the too expensive life in the country. “In Ukraine, we have less expenses for rent, for a house, for food, for clothes, for everything, and maybe that’s why we have a little differently,” said the mother of the family.