In Ukraine, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s uprising is being followed with a mixture of interest, glee and hope. “Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself,” reads a statement published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel at noon. “Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its leaders. But now the chaos is so great that no lie can hide it.” Zelenskyj’s post.

Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov wrote on Twitter that the war will end where it began: “Inside Russia.” Ukraine’s formula for a lasting peace sees the restoration of the borders from 1991 – when Ukraine became independent – as well as the beginning of “the process of Russia’s self-destruction”: “The process has begun…” Danilov presented a video in which he recorded excerpts from Putin’s speech on the morning of the attack on February 24, 2022 and the performance on on Saturday morning, accompanied by cheerful marching music.

“Battle between lies and truth”

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak also wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning: “Everything is just beginning in Russia.” A few hours later he added that the future status of Russia would be decided in the next 48 hours: “Either a full civil war, or a negotiated transfer of power, or a temporary respite before the next phase of the fall of the Putin regime.”





There were skeptical voices in Ukraine until the early hours of Saturday morning, when only Prigozhin’s speeches were known, but no reliable reports on actual troop movements in Russia with the Ministry of Defense or a Kremlin stunt intended to distract attention from other developments.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR, responded to a relevant question on Ukrainian television: The conflict is real and it is “a struggle between lies and truth”. In contrast to the information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry, Prigozhin’s statements about the poor supply of Russian troops in Ukraine and their high losses correspond to reality. But one shouldn’t forget that both sides in the inner-Russian conflict wanted a Russian empire.