In Kiev, participants in a rally for the release of Sergei Sternenko, the former head of the Odessa cell of the Right Sector organization banned in Russia, threw firecrackers and explosives at the presidential office. It is reported by RIA News…

About a thousand people took part in the protest action. They poured paint on the main entrance to the administration of Volodymyr Zelensky, broke glass in two doors, and then threw a fire inside. An attempt to set fire to the building failed, as the fire quickly extinguished.

Dialogue police officers who were next to the radicals, who were called in to establish contact with the organizers of the protest action, did not intervene in what was happening.

On February 24, Sternenko was sentenced to seven years in prison for kidnapping and robbery. Half of the property was confiscated from the head of the group.

We are talking about the kidnapping in 2015 of the deputy of the Comintern district council Sergei Shcherbich. The radicals beat him and demanded that he give up his mandate. Shcherbich himself stated that Sternenko and his associate Ruslan Demchuk were the abductors.