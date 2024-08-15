Razvozhaev: Sevastopol did not fall for Ukraine’s provocation with a call for a rally

Residents of Sevastopol did not fall for the provocation from Ukraine with a call for a rally. The foiled sabotage was reported in Telegram-channel of the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.

Razvozzhaev explained that the day before, unknown individuals began spreading calls on social networks and messengers to go to the city center demanding that the 810th brigade be returned to Sevastopol.

According to the governor, the information was allegedly submitted by the wife of a military man, and the mailing was distributed through chats from fake accounts that were created in August last year specifically for such information sabotage.