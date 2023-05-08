In the capital of France, two unknown girls began to sing the anthem of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, an ultra-right Ukrainian nationalist organization banned in Russia) and molest the participants of the Immortal Regiment rally. This was reported on May 8 by Izvestia correspondent Anastasia Rikeza.

According to the journalist, the incident took place at the Pere Lachaise cemetery. Singing the anthem of the UPA, the attackers deliberately began to provoke a brawl.

The provocateurs did not manage to finish their “performance” as they would like – they were promptly taken out of the cemetery by hand. The video shows how one of the girls quickly resigned herself to the situation and fell silent, while her comrade-in-arms began to resist and continued to sing, walking along the path with a combatant.

Earlier, on May 8, an Izvestia correspondent reported that in Paris, as well as in many other cities of foreign countries, the Immortal Regiment action took place. A column of demonstrators with the flags of the republics of the USSR and St. George ribbons solemnly marched from Republic Square towards the Pere Lachaise cemetery. The column was accompanied by gendarmes, as Ukrainian provocateurs periodically tried to mix with the demonstrators in order to prevent the procession.

On the same day, the procession of the “Immortal Regiment” took place in Cuban Havana. More than 250 people took part in the commemorative action. The inhabitants of Cuba shared the holiday with their Russian compatriots.

The procession also took place in Cologne, Germany.

On May 7, Vienna, the capital of Austria, also hosted an action timed to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the Great Victory Day. Residents of the city went to the monument to the Liberator Soldier to honor the memory of their loved ones who participated in the Great Patriotic War.

On the eve of May 9, Immortal Regiment actions were held in Argentina and Spain.

As part of the Immortal Regiment campaign, every year on May 9 or on the next dates, its participants march in a column carrying banners with photographs of their veteran relatives. This year there will be no traditional face-to-face march in Russia, the action will be held in a mixed format – both online and offline. One of the proposed formats is the Immortal Regiment for motorists.

