Ukrainian prisoners of war appealed to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky with a call to speed up the exchange process. The corresponding video appeared at the disposal of Izvestia on Monday, April 24.

According to the militants, they have been in captivity for more than a year, and during this time the issue of sending them home has not really been discussed. It is noted that even the seriously wounded are not in a hurry to exchange.

“We carried out our order, in Mariupol we stood to the end. We haven’t taken a step back. On your orders, we surrendered. <...> We don’t want to fight anymore, we want to go home,” said one of the former militants.

At the same time, it is noted that about 30 people arrive every month and only five or six return back. Some militants are exchanged quite quickly – within a few months, for example, “Azov” (the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

“I wanted to turn to you (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky) once again, as our families did a year ago, but nothing has changed so far. Now it’s our turn to turn to you and ask you, demand: finally, deal with exchanges, ”said Andrei Gavrish, senior sergeant of the artillery intelligence department of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Many Ukrainian prisoners complained that at one time they did everything that was required of them on duty, but now their own government neglects their interests.

Earlier, on April 8, the Ombudsman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Daria Morozova, said that Ukraine was dragging out the process of exchanging prisoners with the republic. According to her, it is difficult to name the exact date and number of participants in the next exchange.

On April 3, it became known that at the end of March, Moscow handed over five wounded Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv.

Prior to this, on March 31, Tatyana Moskalkova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, said that the Ukrainian authorities were disrupting the next stage of the exchange of prisoners of war. She explained that three weeks had already passed since Moscow received the assurance from the Ukrainian side that 70 militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), whom the Ukrainian side did not want to exchange, would be included in the lists and returned to their homeland. According to her, there are already 133 names on the list, but Kyiv remains silent.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.