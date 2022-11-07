A captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the flight of the Ukrainian military from their positions near Artemivsk

Captured senior lieutenant, serviceman of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), platoon commander Pavlo Tkachuk said that Ukrainian soldiers, against the backdrop of heavy losses in the battles for Artemivsk, are fleeing, leaving their positions, reports RIA News.

“The whole day and the whole night there were many arrivals of firing squads and shooting at the outskirts of forests and forest plantations, there were many two hundred and wounded,” he told about the events of November 3, the day before he was taken prisoner.

Tkachuk explained that the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located near the village of Opytny, but after the Russian military entered there, many Ukrainian soldiers were wounded and fled. Those who remained were given the choice to surrender or perish, he added. According to him, the morale of his group, tired of constant shelling and skirmishes, was already quite low by that time, and the military decided to lay down their arms and surrender.

Earlier, Tkachuk said that Kyiv was going to throw a group of saboteurs into three Russian border regions. He stressed that it was planned to do this on equipment with Russian identification marks applied to it.