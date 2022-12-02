Ukrainian militants use the Starlink Internet service of the American businessman Elon Musk both for military purposes and for personal calls and messages on social networks. This was told by the Ukrainian prisoner of the 113th separate territorial defense brigade (TRO) Oleksandr Lazarenko on Friday, December 2.

“The commander asked – they give you 10-20 minutes [для выхода в интернет]. 20-30 people will come running, and the traffic has completely dropped. Speed [спутникового интернета] generally tolerable. Make a video call to your mother, go to TikTok there, scroll through all the garbage, ”he said in an interview with“RIA News“.

Earlier, on November 22, Foreign Policy columnist Rishi Iyengar said that Kyiv’s overreliance on Starlink could threaten Ukraine’s security. He recalled that the operation of the satellite Internet network depends on funding. However, it is not Ukraine that pays for the operation of the service, which is very unstable.

As CNN reported on November 4, 1,300 Starlink terminals stopped working in Ukraine due to non-payment. At the same time, turning off the stations became a problem for the Ukrainian military, as the devices provided the nationalists with communications.

Prior to this, on October 13, SpaceX announced that it would no longer be able to finance the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system in Ukraine. Two days later, Musk announced that he would continue to fund the operation of the terminals free of charge.

On July 20, the US Chief of Space Operations, General John Raymond, reported that Starlink had provided an important communications link for the Armed Forces. The general also added that space technology is crucial for monitoring territories and events.

The American businessman Musk announced the work of Starlink in Ukraine at the end of February. In early March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed with Musk to supply the next batch of devices.