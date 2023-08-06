Ukrainian prisoner: Armed Forces of Ukraine fraudulently throw disabled people into counteroffensive

Kyiv fraudulently throws invalids and aged people into the counteroffensive, including in the hottest directions. This is one of the Ukrainian prisoners Yuriy Romanyuk. His words lead RIA News.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, a group of Ukrainian military from the 137th marine battalion was mobilized a year ago in the Volyn and Rivne regions in western Ukraine. The soldiers guarded the airport in the city of Lutsk. Most of them have health problems.

Yuri himself was born in 1973, he is a disabled person of the third group, he suffers from hypertension. Despite this, the military registration and enlistment office recognized him as partially fit, like his colleagues with health problems. The men were assured that they would only guard the airport. However, in early July they were lined up at the airfield and some were told that they were leaving.

First, they were sent to a training ground in the Lviv region for training. From conversations among themselves, the military understood that they were being trained to participate in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. After studying at the training ground, they were transferred to the east, continuing to promise that they would not have to fight. However, a week later they found themselves on the front lines literally 400 meters from the Russian troops – in the village of Staromayorskoye.

After some time, the fighters heard machine gun fire over their heads and saw the Russian military, who offered them to surrender, which Romanyuk and his colleagues did. The prisoner does not hide his resentment at his command for deceit and hopes that the captain, who saw their capture with the help of a drone, will at least inform the relatives of the prisoners that he and his comrades are alive.

Earlier, a Ukrainian prisoner complained about the arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and that he was given a rusty AK-47 assault rifle from 1979, which he had to beat against a wall in order to dismantle it.

Also, Ukrainian fighters who were taken prisoner spoke about low morale and poor military training. Captured Edward Kharenko said that the training of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took place for four days, but it was ineffective. Another prisoner, Nikolai Znaido, spoke about the lack of a medical examination and proper training.