Ukrainian prisoner Ulyanov said about the extremely low level of training of fighters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian prisoner of war Sergei Ulyanov spoke about the extremely low level of training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, since March, their unit had only one lesson in tactics, and the fighters were taken to the shooting range only three times. This is reported RIA News.

“We didn’t have any preparation,” he said. According to him, the servicemen were gathered only once for a lesson on tactics, which lasted only an hour, “they got up, there is a herd of sheep, which are held by machine guns for the first time.”

Before being sent to the front, the mobilized were also taken to the shooting range three times. That was the end of their military training. Also, according to the Ukrainian, the 113th brigade of the 125th territorial defense battalion, where he was mobilized, was on the front lines without individual first-aid kits.