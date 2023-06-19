The command of the Ukrainian troops threw one of the companies of the 28th separate mechanized brigade into battle in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after two companies of this formation were destroyed in the same area. A captured Ukrainian soldier told about this on June 19.

“We trained at the training ground for a week, a week later we were sent to Toretsk (the Ukrainian name for the city of Dzerzhinsk. – Ed.). We stayed there for one day, and we were immediately thrown into positions where the 4th and 6th companies had already perished before. And they sent us anyway. We miraculously survived, lasted four hours, and that’s it – we were taken prisoner, ”said the captured military TASS.

He added that, together with several colleagues, he was captured after the first entry into combat positions. He knows nothing about the fate of most of his company.

Earlier, on June 18, it became known that Ukrainian military David, who was captured in May, told how the American and Polish military command Ukrainian soldiers in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Because of this, Ukrainians are taught to distinguish between chevrons and insignia of the armies of the countries of the NATO bloc.

On June 14, representatives of the power structures of the Donetsk People’s Republic said that Russian servicemen had rescued two wounded Ukrainian soldiers left by their colleagues on the line of contact near Avdiivka.

On June 13, two crews of an infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with standard weapons, surrendered to the Russian military in the Avdiivka area, as their command refused to evacuate and provide medical care to the wounded soldiers. Now the soldiers who have surrendered are receiving medical assistance.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.