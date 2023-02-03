Captured fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Simbirsky announced the murder of nine civilians near Volnovakha in the DPR

Captured Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) soldier Vyacheslav Simbirsky confessed to killing nine civilians near Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in March 2022. His words lead RIA News.

Simbirsky confessed to killing nine civilians, seven of whom, including three women, he killed with a rocket-propelled grenade at a residential building. He did it on the orders of the military command. The captured fighter said that in early March, a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine collided with the Russian military in the village of Novopetryakovka, as a result of which the Ukrainian side retreated.

After the Simbirsky platoon occupied a house in the center of the village, which was turned into an offensive point. By order of the captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign “Mastiff”, the military began to form reinforcements from those mobilized in the settlement. Movement was noticed in the building, “we came to the decision to fire two shots at the house with an RPG-7”, as a result of which seven people were killed.

“It was clear from the clothes that they were civilians. There were no children, there were adults, three women and four men,” said Simbirsky.

Earlier, Simbirsky announced the use of drugs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He said that a military doctor handed out prohibited substances to soldiers.