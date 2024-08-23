Captured soldier Zvirkovsky reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces treat fighters “like meat”

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the command has developed an attitude towards soldiers “like meat.” This was reported by captured AFU soldier Serhiy Zvirkovsky, reports TASS.

“They treated us very negatively, like meat. I went there (to the front – note from “Lenta.ru”) I will never return in my life,” Zvirkovsky said. The prisoner added that he had not undergone any training at the training ground before being sent to the front lines. According to him, the fighters were needed “simply as slave labor.”

Zvirkovsky said that his unit was supposed to create fortifications. For this purpose, the soldiers were brought to the necessary positions at night, with the promise to pick them up in three days. However, as a result, the command abandoned the soldiers for a week.

Earlier, Ukrainian prisoner Vitaliy reported heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. He noted that most of those sent to the combat contact line do not return.