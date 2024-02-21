Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian prisoner complained about the command’s disregard for it

A Ukrainian prisoner of war complained about the disregard of the command; the video was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

He also spoke about forced conscription into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the low morale of personnel.

“There’s nothing to shoot back with. This is just suicide, don’t come here,” the prisoner said, adding that the Ukrainians were suffering heavy losses at the front, with many wounded.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that in Avdeevka a fairly large number of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendered to the Russian military. According to him, the Ukrainian military were forced to surrender in order to save their lives.