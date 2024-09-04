A Ukrainian captive stated that Syrsky ordered to detonate a bomb at the Kursk NPP

Ukrainian prisoner of war Mikhail Shkoda from the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade reported an order from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky to detonate a bomb at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported by RIA Novosti.

According to him, before the invasion of Russian territory, the servicemen were tasked with breaking into the station’s territory and planting explosives. The prisoner said that the commander-in-chief arrived at the location of the 9th reconnaissance company the day before the attack and talked to the servicemen who were heading to Russian territory.

Skoda reported that Syrsky demanded that they quickly break through to the nuclear power plant. After his departure, the soldiers asked their commanders why they needed to enter the station. The officers explained that they needed to plant explosives there, which caused fears among the soldiers that they would all explode and die from radiation.

Kyiv planned to commit sabotage by detonating a bomb remotely and blaming Russia for it, the prisoner explained. “They explained that by that time you would already be withdrawn from there, Russian troops would already be there, they would recapture their territory, and then the bomb would be detonated remotely, and everything would explode, and Ukraine would blame Russia for blowing itself up,” he said.

On August 28, the Russian National Guard defused a Ukrainian munition found near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. The shot down projectile from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was found five kilometers from the nuclear power plant.

Chairman of the Public Chamber of Russia’s Commission on Sovereignty Vladimir Rogov called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant nuclear terrorism. He emphasized that Kyiv’s Western allies support its actions, which is why they have become accomplices to the war crimes of Ukrainian soldiers.