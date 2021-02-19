Prime Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Shmygal said that monetary fines are imposed on servicemen who open fire in Donbass without an order from the command, UNIAN reports.

At the same time, he explained that the punishment does not apply to soldiers and officers who, by their own decision, conduct shelling in response to “Russian provocations” in the event of “military necessity.” According to the prime minister, commanders, on the contrary, are rewarded with bonuses for identifying violations committed by personnel in the combat zone.

Shmygal said that an officer who made unjustified losses among soldiers or neglected violations committed by personnel at the front could also be fined.

On February 7, the first president of Ukraine and the head of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the conflict settlement Leonid Kravchuk called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to “respond with a shot to every shot”, without knowing whether it was “a provocation or not”. The diplomat warned that otherwise Kiev’s concessions in the Donbas would be perceived as a sign of weakness.

In July 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was announced in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the TCG by representatives of Moscow, Kiev and the OSCE. Its violation is periodically stated by all parties to the conflict.