Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, during a government meeting on Tuesday, January 3, listed the main tasks and areas of work of the authorities in 2023.

“The security infrastructure will be actively created. This is an extensive network of modern equipped shelters within walking distance. Another key priority is the energy front. The restoration of Ukraine is also among the priorities,” he said.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian prime minister, it is necessary to pay attention to the provision of the army, defense and security, the country’s integration into the EU and NATO, macro-financial stability and business support.

Finally, among the main issues are veterans’ policy, education, decentralization reform, the introduction of mandatory pension savings, the reform of the stock market and the capital market, as well as the reform of state property management and public administration.

On November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the presentation of Odessa’s bid to host Expo 2030, said that more than $1 trillion would be needed to restore Ukraine. According to him, now Kyiv is developing a system that will allow partner countries to “take patronage” in the restoration of the regions, cities or enterprises of the country.

Earlier, on November 11, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that over $200 million would be needed to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On November 1, it was reported that the European Union allocated €25.5 million to Kyiv to maintain the energy system and provided energy equipment. At the same time, the message noted that the level of support should be urgently increased.

On October 10, Russian troops began to strike at the objects of military administration, energy and communications of Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

