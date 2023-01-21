KIEV (Reuters) – Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president, urged Kiev’s allies on Saturday to “think faster” about stepping up military support for Ukraine, a day after they failed to agree on sending of war tanks desired by Kiev.

“You will help Ukraine with the necessary weapons in any way and realize that there is no other option to end the war except defeat Russia,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

“But today’s indecision is killing our people more. Every day of delay represents the death of Ukrainians. Think faster.”

Ukraine’s allies this week pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in a new military aid package, but failed to reach an agreement on sending the German-made Leopard 2 tanks that Kiev has long requested, during a conference at the Air Force Base. from Ramstein on Friday.

(By Dan Peleschuk)