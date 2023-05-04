Home page politics

Split

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj travels to the Netherlands after his visit to Helsinki, Finland. © Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/AP/dpa

The plane lands in Amsterdam in the evening: Selenskyj visits the Netherlands for the first time. The country supports Ukraine militarily and in the prosecution of war criminals.

The Hague – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj made a surprise trip to the Netherlands. Late on Wednesday evening, coming from Helsinki, he landed in a Dutch government plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, as several media reports. The TV station NOS showed footage of the landing and the motorcade that drove towards The Hague with a strong police escort. MPs confirmed on Twitter that a meeting with Zelenskyj was planned in The Hague on Thursday.

The president was picked up with the government machine in Finland’s capital, as the news agency ANP and the TV broadcaster NOS first reported. It is the President’s first visit to the Netherlands.

The President is reportedly due to meet Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren this Thursday in The Hague. He is also scheduled to give a speech in The Hague entitled “No peace without justice for Ukraine.”

According to media reports, a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague is also planned. Shortly after the Russian invasion, the International Criminal Court launched investigations into possible war crimes and in March also issued an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes.

The Netherlands has so far provided Ukraine with military aid of around 1.2 billion euros for its defense against Russia’s war of aggression. Premier Rutte had also stated that the delivery of fighter jets was not taboo either. dpa