Zelensky announced the preparation of a plan for peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was actively working on a plan that could allow peace talks with Russia to begin. He said three points of the plan were ready, but did not disclose their contents.

He also clarified that this plan had already been discussed by Kiev with participants of the peace summit held in Switzerland in June.

Zelensky called the plan a foundation for negotiations

Ukrainian President clarifiedthat the entire plan will be ready by the beginning of November.

This will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with Russia. In any format, with any of its representatives. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

He added that if the Russian side does not like the plan, “their reaction to the specifics will be clear.”

According to Zelensky, online meetings have already taken place, and there will be offline meetings as well. These were meetings with participants of the summit in Switzerland, where the “peace formula” proposed by Zelensky was discussed. Moreover, in the first messages were cited Zelensky’s words that Ukraine allegedly held online meetings with representatives of Russia. However, his press secretary Sergei Nikiforov soon clarified that “there were no meetings with Russians” and that the participants of the Swiss summit in June were supporting the “peace formula”.

Zelensky is ready to see Russia at the next summit

The Ukrainian president also said that he is ready to see Russia at the second “peace summit”, the need for which he had previously stated. “Because all our allies said that Russia should be at the summit. (…) There cannot be an end to the war without one of the parties,” Zelensky said.

He previously reported that Ukraine “must be strengthened as much as possible” in order to organize a second “peace summit” in 2024. He also called his “peace formula” the only way to end the conflict with a “truly fair and lasting peace.”

“We must strengthen Ukraine as much as possible in order to organize a second “peace summit” this year – a summit that will be able to put an end to this war, a point that will never become an ellipsis,” he noted. Zelensky added that everyone in Europe is equally interested in peace.

State Duma deputy considers Zelensky’s initiative insufficient to start negotiations

Zelensky’s initiatives are not enough to start peace talks to end the military conflict, says Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“What is being heavily advertised – the victory plan, statements about negotiations, Zelensky’s initiatives – this does not mean that the parties are ready to negotiate. When the sabotage in the Kursk region was organized, it was obviously one of the elements of the plan to negotiate for the sale of territories. This will be unacceptable,” the deputy said. In his opinion, in the coming days “the parties are not ready to negotiate.”