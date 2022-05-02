Kyiv (agencies)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned yesterday that Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tons of grain due to Russia’s blockade of its Black Sea ports, leading to a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa.

“Russia doesn’t let ships in or out, it controls the Black Sea, and Russia wants to shut down our country’s entire economy,” Zelensky told Australia’s 60 Minutes news programme.

Ukraine is a major exporter of cereals and other food products, as well as minerals.

For its part, the military administration in the Dnipropetrovsk region in central Ukraine said yesterday that Russian missiles destroyed a large warehouse of grain.

Meanwhile, German Agriculture Minister Jim Ozdemir urged Ukraine to help export wheat.

“We are still receiving reports of attacks on granaries, fertilizer stores, agricultural lands and infrastructure in Ukraine,” the minister, who belongs to the Green Party, said in statements to the newspapers of the German media network “Deutschland” issued yesterday, warning of increasing hunger in the world.

Ozdemir said that during the G7 summit of agriculture ministers in mid-May, he will discuss with his counterparts how to ensure Ukraine’s access to world markets. limited, and the German government will do everything in its power.”