The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked its partners this Sunday, August 18, to speed up your supplies Given the needs of its Army in the war against the Russian invasion, a conflict in which “there are no holidays.”

In a message posted on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian head of state said that his country needs “speed up the supply” of its partners.

“We really asked for it. There are no holidays in war. “Solutions are needed,” Zelensky said, pointing to “the United States, the United Kingdom and France in particular.”

Zelensky made these statements after meeting with Oleksandr Sirsky, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with whom he spoke in particular about the situation in the Russian region of Kursk, where the Ukrainian Army has been carrying out an incursion for almost two weeks, and in the east of his country, particularly affected by the attacks of the invaders.

Allegations of ‘dirty bombs’ and the Kursk dispute

Before the Ukrainian president made that call, Moscow accused Ukraine of kyiv’s alleged preparations to launch “dirty bombs” on the Zaporizhia and Kurchatov nuclear power plants, something that Ukraine categorically denies.

Meanwhile, the military standoff continued in the Kursk border region, which is partially occupied by Ukrainian forces.

Sumy (Ukraine), 08/18/2024.- Materials to begin repairs are brought to the school building which was destroyed by two Russian glide bombs overnight 17 August 2024 in the village of Yunakivka, 9 kilometers from the border with Russia in the Sumy region, Ukraine, 18 August 2024 amid the Russian invasion. There is no electricity or water supply in the village due to the permanent shelling by Russian forces. Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles, taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region on 06 August 2024 according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at the meeting of the Staff on 15 August 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Russia, Ukraine) EFE/EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO Photo:EFE Share

“General Oleksadr Sirski (Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) informed me about the strengthening of the positions of our forces in the Kursk region and the expansion of the stabilized zone,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Russia, for its part, weakened the Ukrainian advance on this “second front” and claimed to have repelled attacks by three enemy assault brigades that were advancing on the last day. “with armored support in the direction of the towns of Korneevo, Russkoye and Charkasskoye Porechnoye.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Sever (North) military group, with the help of aviation and artillery, “is searching for and destroying enemy mobile groups in forested areas that were trying to penetrate into Russian territory in the direction of Alexeevsky and Kauchuk.”

Russian forces trying to stop the Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk border region for thirteen days continue to hunt for Ukrainian mobile groups infiltrated in the area and repelled several attacks by four enemy motorized and airborne brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry reported today.

“Units of the Sever (North) military group, supported by aviation and artillery, are carrying out reconnaissance and search missions to detect and destroy enemy mobile groups in forested areas that are trying to enter Russian territory in the direction of the towns of Alexeyevskoe, Safonovka and Sheptukhovka,” the military department said in a Telegram message.

He added that “attacks by assault groups” of three motorized brigades and an assault brigade were repelled near four towns in the region, annihilating During the fighting, one tank, five armored vehicles and more than 30 troops were killed.

Russian forces also engaged in fighting with enemy troops near seven other towns, the military department said.

The Russian military is harassing its enemy’s rear and destroyed a US-made M270 MLRS multiple launch vehicle in Ukraine’s Sumi region, where Russian aircraft also attacked Ukrainian reserves, arsenals and fuel depots in six border districts.

EFE