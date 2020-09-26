The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, went today to the place where an Antonov-26 military plane crashed on Friday and later went to see cadet Viacheslav Zolochevski, the only survivor of the disaster, at the hospital. The An-26, a twin-engine propeller in service in the Ukrainian Air Force, fell to the ground two kilometers from the military airfield in the town of Chugúyev, where it was preparing to land after a training flight.

This town is located 28 kilometers southeast of the city of Kharkov, in the extreme northeast of Ukraine. The impact with the ground caused the device to catch fire and caused the immediate death of 25 of the 27 soldiers who were traveling on board. Two managed to jump outside, but one of them died this morning in hospital due to serious burns suffered. Thus. the final balance is 26 deaths.

Zolochevski, who suffers from concussion and occasional burns, told Zelenski that the crew and cadets on board had already known each other from previous flights. He also assured him that everything happened very quickly and that it was impossible to determine what was happening and why the plane crashed.

He had spoken with the young military man shortly before to the head of the Kharkov Territorial Administration, Alexei Kúcher, and he said that “he lost consciousness for a few moments and, when he regained it, he saw the colleague with whom he jumped from the plane engulfed in flames.” . Both were hospitalized while the bodies of the other 25 cadets lay charred inside what was left of the wrecked aircraft.

Zelensky declared this Saturday a day of national mourning and has banned the flights of this type of aircraft until what happened is clarified. In his words, “there are different hypotheses of what could happen, but right now what we can see is that we are facing a real tragedy, our boys have died (…) Ukraine has lost 26 of its children.” The Ukrainian president said that the families of the victims will receive compensation.

The inspectors involved in the investigation of the accident, according to the Ukrainian agencies, consider several possibilities: a failure of one of the engines, which according to some witnesses caught fire before it touched down, non-compliance with safety regulations by the pilots, inadequate technical maintenance of the plane or of the assistance service prior to take-off and possible error of the air traffic controllers.

Investigation



The Police have asked all those who have recorded videos with their mobile of the moment of the accident to provide them to include them in the investigation dossier.

Of the 27 occupants of the An-26, seven were crew members and 20 student-cadets from the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University based in Kharkov. One of them was saved by not being allowed access to the plane, apparently due to being late.