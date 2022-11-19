Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this evening that securing the country’s energy supplies remains a top priority.
“The whole country is working to stabilize the situation. Most of the electricity problems are in Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and the surrounding areas,” he added, in his latest video address.
He emphasized that everything was being done to “help people live a normal life”, but explained that about 50 percent of the country’s energy infrastructure had been destroyed.
The authorities of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, had warned, on Friday, that the possibility of a “complete outage” in the city’s electricity network existed, as snow began to fall.
And the capital, Kyiv, is one of the cities most affected by the cuts in electricity, heating and water supplies, in light of the approaching winter. Engineers are racing against time to repair the electricity grid in the capital, where snow fell for the first time this season on Thursday.
Across Ukraine, temperatures have steadily fallen below zero degrees Celsius and there is concern that the situation could get worse in the coming months, with the possibility of a severe drop in temperatures.
