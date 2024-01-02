London (agencies)

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that “the leak of information allowed Russia to gain a military advantage.” Zelensky said, in an interview with the British Economist magazine, “The leak of information before the counterattack last summer helped Russia prepare its defenses,” according to what the Russian Sputnik news agency reported.

On June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a “counterattack” in the directions of southern Donetsk, Artemovsk, and Zaporizhya. Brigades armed with foreign equipment participated in the battle, but they were unable to overcome the tactical defense of the Russian forces.