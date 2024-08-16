Kyiv (Agencies)

Ukraine’s vital grain ports on the Black Sea have once again started shipping huge amounts of grain, while major traders plan to keep exporting large volumes via much more expensive river routes.

Although river shipments are barely profitable for Nebulon SA, the company’s chief executive said it was important to have a ready-to-use alternative if Russian attacks shut down Odessa’s deepwater ports again, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

“The fact is that we have alternatives that provide protection for Odessa ports,” Andrei Fedatorsky, chief executive of Nebulon, said in an interview. “This approach will convince Russia that ‘shipments will not stop,’” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the suspension of the implementation of an agreement to transport Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea by saying that Western sanctions are hindering the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.

On the ground, Ukraine said yesterday that its unprecedented attack on Russia aims to “convince” Moscow to conduct a “fair negotiation process” by inflicting “major tactical defeats,” while Russian forces announced new gains in eastern Ukraine.

After two and a half years of the Ukrainian crisis, Ukrainian forces last week launched a major counterattack on the Russian Kursk region.

Kyiv says it has taken control of more than 80 towns since it began its offensive.

The governor of the Kursk region announced last Monday that Ukraine had taken control of 28 towns.

“In the Kursk region, we can clearly see how the military tool is being used objectively to persuade Russia to enter into a fair negotiation process,” presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on the X platform.

For its part, Russia announced its control over a town located approximately 15 kilometers from the strategic city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Telegram: “Thanks to the actions of the units of the Center Group of Forces, the town of Sergeyevka has been taken.”

The ministry announced the day before yesterday that it had taken control of another town in the same region.

The day before yesterday, Russian forces announced their control of a town in the same region where they have been rapidly advancing since capturing Ocheretinye in early May.

This progress is an indication of the continued pressure on the eastern front in Ukraine, despite the surprise attack launched by Kiev on August 6 in the Russian Kursk region.