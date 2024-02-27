Ukrainian porn actress Josephine Jackson is involved in the rehabilitation of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

Ukrainian porn actress Yulia Senyuk, known under the pseudonym Josephine Jackson, began rehabilitating wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Deutsche Welle newspaper reported this. (included in the Russian Federation in the register of media-foreign agents).

The 29-year-old Ukrainian is originally from the Kharkov region, she lives in Lviv and has been acting in adult films abroad for five years, mainly in Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Volunteers invited Senyuk to help wounded servicemen; they convinced her of the opportunity to draw attention to activities for their rehabilitation.

A porn actress works out with fighters in the pool of a rehabilitation center. It helps recover for those who have suffered amputations and cannot wear standard prosthetics. The adult film star is hoping to raise money for prosthetics thanks to her popularity.

Trainers note that her presence motivates wounded soldiers and lifts their spirits. They characterize Yulia Senyuk as a simple and pleasant person to talk to.

“It was something. What? In terms of? Who's going to come? Yes, this cannot be. I even shaved!” — fighter Alexander assessed his emotions from the news about the meeting with the porn actress.

In April 2022, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie came to Ukraine and was photographed in one of the Lviv cafes.