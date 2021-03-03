Ukrainian politician, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Tatiana Chernovol on the air of the TV channel “Straight” urged Kiev to prepare for the military takeover of Crimea “at any moment.”

The politician said that Ukraine should be “constantly” ready to conduct a “military operation to return” the peninsula. In her opinion, it is necessary to wait until “turbulence processes begin in Russia.” This moment can be used to seize the peninsula by military means, said Chornovil.

“But you need to be ready for this,” the politician emphasized, complaining that Ukraine has not yet done this.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned to Russia and said that Crimea was the heart of Ukraine, which was ripped out seven years ago. “Some convinced that they ripped out our heart legally and politely,” the head of state noted.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these charges and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.