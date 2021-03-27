Ukrainian political scientist Pyotr Oleshchuk called a special operation the only way to return Crimea. He stated this in an interview with Glavred on March 27.

“We must once and for all forget that someone will give us something just like that,” he notes.

According to Oleshchuk, the only mechanism for returning the peninsula is a special operation, which will be possible only under “favorable conditions.”

The political scientist noted that training involves training the army, bringing the military-industrial complex in the country to an appropriate state, as well as support and interaction from Europe.

Earlier on March 27, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that if Crimea was “returned” to Ukraine, the Kiev authorities intend to expel Russian citizens from there.

He accused Russia of bringing 500 thousand Russians to Crimea in order to “dilute” the local population. Reznikov called this a “war crime” and threatened Moscow with international legal responsibility.