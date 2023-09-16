Political scientist Karasev announced the completion of the strategic counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian political scientist Vadim Karasev on air YouTube– channel Politeka announced the actual completion of the strategic counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to him, the Ukrainian command began to take care of the equipment, fearing counter-offensive actions from the Russian military.

Karasev explained that such ground operations as part of the counteroffensive undertaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces should produce results within a month; if this does not happen, then further actions will not lead to the expected results. In addition, Russia has built defense lines, so it should not waste equipment and personnel trying to break through them.

“Therefore, it is being carried out in a tactical mode – not an operational-strategic counter-offensive, but purely tactical,” the political scientist clarified.

Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing Western analysts, that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were weak in carrying out operations with the participation of large units, this was one of the reasons for the suspension of the counteroffensive. The publication writes that there was not enough time to train Ukrainian fighters. Because of this, they were not adapted to real combat conditions.