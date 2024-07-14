Police officer in Ukraine sets fire to two transformers in Cherkasy region

A Ukrainian police officer set fire to two transformers in the Cherkasy region, he has now been detained and handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to clarify the circumstances of the crime and motives, according to sources in law enforcement agencies reports “Strana.ua”.

“The incident happened tonight. Police officer D.V. Matsypura, a private, set fire to two transformers,” the report says. The transformers supplied the villages of Kocherzhyntsi and Maksimovka with electricity.

It is noted that law enforcement officers detained the colleague several hours after the arson. He faces up to 10 years in prison. At the moment, the authorities are deciding on choosing a preventive measure for the detainee in the form of detention.

