Ukrainian police have opened at least three criminal cases over Soviet flags. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian National Police Oleksandr Fatsevich, reported on website Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the festive events on May 8 and 9, three Ukrainians used red flags with communist symbols, one of the violators also installed two photos with a St. George ribbon. The perpetrators face up to five years in prison.

According to Ukrainian laws, the country has a ban on the use of symbols of totalitarian regimes. These include the so-called “communist symbols” – hammer and sickle, red Soviet flags, St. George’s ribbon.

On May 8, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine recalled that administrative and criminal liability is provided for the use of Soviet symbols. The statement stressed that in Ukraine “there is a ban on the use of symbols of totalitarian regimes.”