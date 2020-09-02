In the government quarter of Kiev, the police detained a man armed with a grenade, reports press service Ukrainian police.

It is noted that the detention took place on Bankova Street, where the head of state’s office is located. So, while patrolling the street, law enforcement officers noticed a suspicious man.

As specified in the press service, during a superficial check, a 54-year-old citizen was found to have an object similar to a grenade. Explosives experts seized him from the man and sent him for examination.

The attacker was taken to the police station.